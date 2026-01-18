BMC Breakthrough: How Fadnavis Delivered Mumbai to the BJP

Desai said that the BJP could now also say that the Marathi asmita monopoly is no longer with just the Shiv Sena, as “Mumbai is no longer just the Thackerays, it's the BJP's.”

Mumbai's politics have been shaped by identity and regional pride for decades. When Maharashtra was formed in 1960, several business groups and some political leaders wanted Mumbai to be a Union Territory, not part of Maharashtra, but the Samyukta Maharashtra Movement fought to make the city part of a Marathi-speaking state. The Shiv Sena, which was founded by Bal Thackeray six years later, built its politics around this very idea, positioning itself as the protector of the Marathi manoos.

Control of the BMC is seen as control over the city's narrative. The BJP’s emergence as the single-largest party in the BMC signals a shift in this legacy.