GN Saibaba's Life Was Snatched Away By Our Institutions. All of Them

She wanted to see her son one last time before she died of cancer, but the judicial system was ruthless. After his release, Saibaba tearfully recounted how he wasn't even allowed to attend her funeral. In a press conference in Delhi, he said, "Being a disabled child, my mother took me in her arms to school, so that her child could get his education. I was not allowed to see her before her death. I was denied parole. After her death, I was denied parole to attend her funeral."

After his arrest in 2014, Saibaba was accused of having connections with outlawed Maoist organisations and was sentenced to life imprisonment under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) in 2017. In 2022, he was acquitted of the charges, with the Bombay High Court openly stating that the evidence to imprison Saibaba under the UAPA was hollow. This acquittal was stayed by the Supreme Court until the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court once again acquitted him and five others in March this year.