Kept GN Saibaba in Jail, Made UAPA Harder: What Justice MR Shah Did in SC

”The Indian Penal Code is punitive and deterrent, with its principal aim and object being punishing offenders for committing offences under the act."

There is perhaps no better way of describing Justice MR Shah's judicial philosophy than these words he reportedly uttered, while reversing a Punjab and Haryana High Court decision to reduce the sentence imposed on a motor accident case convict. The order, penned by Justice Shah, can also be read as a note of caution against "undue sympathy."

This is irrespective of the fact that the apex court has repeatedly favoured a gentler, more reform-oriented approach while interpreting penal provisions, even going so far as to say (as per Hindustan Times, in November 2021):

"The idea of punishment has to be reformative…We do not want to punish persons. They must be reformed and sent back to society.”

But reformative and restorative justice aren’t new, fashionable ideas. As early as in 1978, Justice Krishna Iyer had said (in Narotam Singh vs State Of Punjab):



“…the finer, more perceptive and sociologically relevant approach to punishment…is to take a holistic, realistic and humanistic size-up action (so) as to promote rehabilitation without offending community conscience.”