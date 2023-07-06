From Guardians to Perpetrators of Violence: Role of the Meira Paibis in Manipur

On 20 June, a group of about 30 Meitei MLAs came to Delhi to meet Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Nirmala Sitharaman, stressing the demand to maintain the ‘territorial integrity’ of Manipur. On the same day, a group of nearly 100 Meira Paibis under the aegis of the Apunba Meira Paibi Lup (AMPL) of Manipur organised a protest in Delhi on the ‘silence’ of the Central government on Manipur.

The demands of the women’s group went along the lines of ‘illegal immigration’, militancy, and territorial integrity of the state, reciprocating those made by the delegation of Meitei ministers. What was surprising, however, was the denial of the conflict as an inter-communal one and the involvement of ‘external factors’ in instigating the conflict.

The current violence in Manipur has explicitly shown the undeniable intersection of gender, class, ethnicity, and political inclinations in the perpetuation of violence in the region.