Manipur Violence | Escaping the Conflict, Kuki Families Find Safe Haven in Delhi

She then described the ordeal of a girl who used to work in her house in Imphal, who has also escaped to Delhi but barely knows English or Hindi, and thus always needs to be escorted wherever she goes.

"We have been chased away, literally chased away and thrown away and asked to not come back because we are apparently foreigners. I have lived in Manipur for 60 years. I am 58 years old now. All my life, I have belonged to Imphal and my mother is 87 years old. She longs to go back. She wants to die in her own homeland. Will it be possible?"

[Author's note: The violence in Manipur has caused displacement on both sides, both the Kukis and the Meiteis communities had to flee their homes. For this short documentary, we really wanted to tell the stories of internally displaced people - both Kukis and Meiteis who had to take shelter in Delhi. But the Meitei community wasn't very forthcoming. If you are a Meitei who had to flee from Manipur, please reach out to us at The Quint, so that your story is also heard.]