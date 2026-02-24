Karnataka High Court Grants Ranveer Singh Interim Relief In Kantara Case

According to Live Law, Justice M Nagaprasanna orally observed that celebrities, including Singh, must exercise caution in public statements and actions, especially when they have significant influence. The judge stated, “You may be Ranveer Singh, you may be anybody. You have no right to hurt anyone’s religious sentiments…You can’t be loose tongue at all.” The court clarified that whether Singh acted with intent would be examined, but until then, no coercive steps should be taken if he cooperates with the investigation.