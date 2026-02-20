Anurag Kashyap's 'Kennedy': Bloody Like 'Animal' But With a Very Different Heart

While the film’s anti-government stance is mostly admirable, much of it is reduced to gags, cameos, and a parallel arc that never meaningfully intersects with the film’s central conflict. Kennedy (Uday) is all but a witness, observing these events—horse-trading, conspiracy theorists gone rogue, Sanghi men bullying people into lighting diyas and banging utensils while eating egg bhurji—unfold from a distance.

Though compelling, this anti-establishment commentary isn’t integrated into the film’s central plot in a way that feels cohesive. It is brave, undoubtedly, but it is also largely confined to the peripheries of the film’s structural core. I would have loved for these dissident arcs to converge with Uday’s arc, but that never quite happens.