Legend-making: 'Shatak' Turns a Century of the RSS into a Sanitised Script

Shatak clearly prefers recitation over poised rhythm. The conspicuous absence of reflective intervals means the viewer is never invited to wrestle with ambiguity, even on account of an honest debate.

“The Sangh never participates in popular politics”, we are told, even as the formation of the Jana Sangh in 1951 is presented as a parallel development rather than an organic growth. Most striking, in all its arbitrary and crafted omissions, is what the film refuses to confront. There is no serious engagement with the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi in 1948 by Nathuram Godse, a former RSS member who had also been associated with the Hindu Mahasabha.

The historical record shows that after Gandhi’s killing, the Government of India imposed a ban on the RSS in February 1948, pre-empting a climate of hate that enabled the crime. The ban was lifted in July 1949 after the organisation agreed to adopt a written constitution and restrict itself to cultural work.

Shatak compresses this fraught chapter into a defensive aside, effectively granting itself a clean chit. The narrative emphasises the imprisonment of tens of thousands of swayamsevaks and their eventual release but skirts the moral and political reckoning that defined that period.