'Dhurandhar The Revenge': A Ranveer Singh Show All the Way

Much is said about his “range”—the soft stillness of Lootere and Gully Boy to the uncontainable dynamism of Simmba and Padmaavat. Dhurandhar sees Ranveer Singh examine both in a compelling portrait of a man wearing so many masks, he’s scared to face what’s underneath.

It helps that Dhar proves he’s one of the few aura-farming filmmakers from Hindi cinema who can deliver. He can “present” stars, and root scale and swag in gut-punch emotional conviction. But Dhar’s great talent is his ability to get an audience’s blood boiling like few others.

Not since Uri: The Surgical Strike have I been in a packed theatre with audiences of all ages watching stomach-churning violence and rooting for it.