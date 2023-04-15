Numbers Don't Lie; Declining 'Productivity' of Parliament Signals Worrying Trend

India’s unfortunate pivot towards a continual state of democratic backsliding under the current government has a new string of evidence, this one pertaining to a pervasive tendency of its elected Parliament towards non-function, limited activity, blighted by episodes of severe disruptions each session, and reduced debate on key Bills introduced.

The Budget session of Parliament was held from 31 January 2023, to April 6, 2023, with a recess announced from 14 February to 12 March. Parliament adjourned sine die on 6 April, having sat for 25 days. Most expenditure proposals were passed even without discussion in either of the House, as cited by recent data released from PRS Legislative Research.

Let’s look at some key figures.