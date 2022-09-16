SC Rejects Plea of No-Debate in Parliament as Ground To Challenge EWS Quota

The Supreme Court on Thursday, 15 September, refused to entertain a submission about Parliament having cleared the 103rd constitutional amendment to provide 10 percent quota to the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) without much debate, saying it was “barred from entering into that arena”.

The top court, while hearing a batch of pleas challenging the Centre's decision to grant reservation to the EWS in education and government jobs, reaffirmed that providing for economic criteria to ensure the benefit of government policies reach the target group is not “proscribed” but a “recognised” basis of classification.

“The Constitution is an organic and transformative document. We see generations of poverty. We see the below poverty line (BPL) groups as well. These are a large mass of people. Why cannot there be an economic based affirmative action (by the State)...,” a five judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit said.