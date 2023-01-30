Republic Day Special Discount. 10% Off Across All Membership Plans.

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast | The Time India Presented a ‘Black Budget’ in the Parliament

Podcast | The Time India Presented a ‘Black Budget’ in the Parliament

What are your expectations from Budget 2023-24? How much do you know about Black Budget?
Upendra Kumar
Podcast
Published:

In this episode of Siyasat, Upendra talks about India's Black Budget. 

|

(Photo: The Quint)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>In this episode of Siyasat, Upendra talks about India's Black Budget.&nbsp;</p></div>

Every time, the common man has expectations from the budget – that there will be relief in tax or a good blueprint for the development of the country. But this is not always possible.

Once a black budget was presented in this country. While presenting the budget, the then finance minister himself had said that he was forced to present a black budget. So what does a black budget mean? And why was it introduced? What was the effect of this black budget on the politics of India?

Also ReadPodcast | What Is 'Watan' For You - A Border, Piece of Land, or Emotion?

To listen to our review of Pathaan, click here.

Listen to Swara Bhasker talk about refugees and human rights by clicking here.

Check out our film review podcast, 'Siyasat' by clicking here.

Check out 'Urdunama', a podcast where we talk about everyday Urdu words you hear in movies and songs. Click here.

Also ReadPodcast | Sharad Yadav: The 'Mandal Messiah'; From Madhya Pradesh To Bihar
Also ReadPodcast | Alone Review: Expected Much More From a Mohanlal Film

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT