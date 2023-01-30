Podcast | The Time India Presented a ‘Black Budget’ in the Parliament

In this episode of Siyasat, Upendra talks about India's Black Budget.
(Photo: The Quint)
Every time, the common man has expectations from the budget – that there will be relief in tax or a good blueprint for the development of the country. But this is not always possible.
Once a black budget was presented in this country. While presenting the budget, the then finance minister himself had said that he was forced to present a black budget. So what does a black budget mean? And why was it introduced? What was the effect of this black budget on the politics of India?
