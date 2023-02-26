Slaps, Punches, Uproar: When Parliament, Assemblies Turned Into House of Ruckus

The brawl among the councillors of the MCD was not the only incident to happen in India’s parliament, state assemblies, and/or civic bodies.
(Photo: The Quint)
Video Producer: Mayank Chawla
Video Editor: Prajjwal Kumar
On 22 February 2023, Councillors of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) came to blows at the Delhi Civic Centre. The councillors were seen shouting, punching, and shoving each other in video clips of the MCD session.
Several of them were reportedly seen throwing objects, including ballot boxes and a half-eaten apple, amid the uproar. The chaos led to the proceedings being disrupted at least eight times.
But the brawl among the councillors of the MCD was not the only incident to happen in India’s parliament, state assemblies, and/or civic bodies.
On 21 October 1997, politicians were seen trading punches and abuses before the commencement of a confidence vote. This happened in the Uttar Pradesh State Assembly.
In November 2015, BJP legislator Vijendra Gupta was marshalled out of the Delhi Assembly where an uproar was caused over BJP’s OP Sharma’s alleged derogatory remarks against the ruling Aam Admi Party’s Alka Lamba.
On 20 September 2020, Trinamool Congress MP, Derek O’Brien attempted to tear the rule book in the Rajya Sabha. The chaos unfolded in the Upper House after the TMC MP remarked on the controversial farm laws.
In November 2020, Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi was roughed up, pushed, and slapped by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena legislators for taking his oath in Hindi instead of Marathi. This came after MNS Chief Raj Thackeray stated that he wanted all members of the Legislative Assembly to take oath in Marathi and warned of severe consequences.
On 13 March 2015, the Kerala State Assembly witnessed unprecedented scenes when members of the Left Democratic Front, then in opposition, tried to prevent the then Finance minister KM Mani from presiding over the state budget.
On 22 February 2023, BJP and AAP councillors were seen shouting, punching, shoving, and hurling objects at each other at the Delhi Civic Centre. This happened over the election of the standing committee, MCD’s powerful body.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)