Kangana Ranaut Wants To Shoot a Film In Parliament - What's Holding Her Back?

The short answer is, The Film Facilitation Office (FFO). The FFO was set up by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to act as "a single window clearance and facilitation point" for film producers and production companies to get the filming permissions that they need.

The FFO is the primary authority that oversees filming locations in India, and if you need additional permissions to shoot at government offices like the offices in Parliament, you'll also have to write to the Secretariat, says Vasundhara Shanker, Managing Partner at Verum Legal.

So, whether you want to shoot at colleges, water parks, lakes, beaches, or in this case, Parliament, you'll need to approach the FFO and seek permission for the same.

In case you want to shoot at an airport you'll have to approach the Airports Authority of India as well, apart from the FFO. The same applies for shooting at forests, where you'll need clearance from the Wildlife Division of the Ministry of Environment, and Railways.