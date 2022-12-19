Kangana Ranaut Wants To Shoot a Film In Parliament - What's Holding Her Back?

Kangana Ranaut in a file photo.
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has sought permission to shoot parts of her upcoming film 'Emergency' inside Parliament, PTI reported quoting sources.
Official sources have said she's unlikely to get permission for this. Because, capturing the insides of the Indian parliament on film isn't really allowed, unless you're Doordarshan or Sansad TV(which broadcasts RSTV and LSTV).
What laws say who can and can't film inside the Indian Parliament? And, which movies have been given permission to film inside Parliament in the past?
The short answer is, The Film Facilitation Office (FFO). The FFO was set up by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to act as "a single window clearance and facilitation point" for film producers and production companies to get the filming permissions that they need.
The FFO is the primary authority that oversees filming locations in India, and if you need additional permissions to shoot at government offices like the offices in Parliament, you'll also have to write to the Secretariat, says Vasundhara Shanker, Managing Partner at Verum Legal.
So, whether you want to shoot at colleges, water parks, lakes, beaches, or in this case, Parliament, you'll need to approach the FFO and seek permission for the same.
In case you want to shoot at an airport you'll have to approach the Airports Authority of India as well, apart from the FFO. The same applies for shooting at forests, where you'll need clearance from the Wildlife Division of the Ministry of Environment, and Railways.
According to Ms Shanker, when Parliament is in session, no permissions are given for shooting anything in the offices. This is done to avoid disruptions to the functioning of the houses of Parliament.
However, when Parliament is not in session, you can apply to the FFO for permission to shoot at a location like the Parliament.
However, she adds, it's unlikely that permissions will be given for shooting at a location as sensitive as Parliament, because it would also pose a security risk.
Further, sources within the industry told The Quint that filmmakers normally don't seek permission to shoot inside Parliament but instead opt to create sets of the same, since they have fewer challenges and more freedom to shoot on a set.
"The FFO doesn't release any publicly available list of films and locations producers have sought to shoot at. So, it becomes hard to know which movies have applied to shoot at a location like Parliament," Ms Shanker says.
So, while there's no publicly available list of films that have sought to shoot in Parliament, there are movies which have featured the Indian Parliament in scenes, replicated as a movie set. Even Richard Attenborough's Gandhi, which was made on a budget of $22 million with assistance from the Indian government, opted to create massive sets replicating everything from Jallianwala Bagh to the houses of Parliament.
In recent times, 2022 John-Abraham starrer Attack also featured scenes of the 2001 Parliament attacks which left nine people dead, and the same opted for a set of Parliament instead of shooting in Parliament.
The FFO is the primary point of contact for shooting at any location in India.
When you apply with the FFO, you'll need to mention the location, the date, and the subject matter of your film, Ms Shanker adds. You'll need to also mention a summary of your project, why you want to shoot at this specific location and not anywhere else, and provide a list of the equipment you'll be carrying.
When you apply, some times you'll also need clearance from the local authorities in the area you want to shoot at. Getting this approval in advance also makes getting permission from the FFO easier, Ms. Shanker adds.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)