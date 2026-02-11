China-Bangladesh Defence Deal Could Lead to the Emergence of a New Asian Troika

For New Delhi, this deal comes in the wake of growing hostility between Dhaka and Delhi after Muhammad Yunus took over Bangladesh following a coup that overthrew the India-friendly Begum Hasina Wazed’s Awami League party.

Dhaka’s choice of drones and its promise to buy some 20 aircraft from China for 2.2 billion dollars stems from the realisation that China and its flying machines are not just value for money. They proved themselves in the four day scrap between India and Pakistan in May 2025.

It is apparent that Bangladesh, before buying into the idea, was cognisant of how the nature of war has changed ever since drones and aircraft have been deployed ahead of tanks and other equipment used by the infantry. During the four-day war with Pakistan, India reportedly lost only three army men.