Rebellion to Rapprochement: Bangladesh-Pakistan Are Redrawing South Asia's Map

I am the rebel eternal,

I raise my head beyond this world,

High, ever erect and alone!

-Kazi Nazrul Islam (Bidrohi)

Although I rely on an English rendering, and much of the pigment and rhythm may be lost behind the veil of translation, the essence of Kazi Nazrul remains. Nazrul captured the indomitable spirit of Bengal in Bidrohi before the partition of India; the same spirit that later translated into the creation of Bangladesh in 1971 through resistance to Pakistan's oppression and exclusion.

Throughout the Liberation War, Nazul’s songs became a living arsenal of morale and meaning, be it Notuner Gaan or Karar Oi Louho Kopat; his songs remain the force behind the movement as wartime anthems. India, undoubtedly, played its part in the creation of the new nation.