Explained: How China Leads in Both Emissions and Clean Energy

China emits over 30 percent of global greenhouse gases—an estimated 15.6 gigatonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent in 2024, according to the latest UN figures.

Both its total historical emissions and its emissions per capita are still below those of the United States, but are catching up fast.

Coal, a major source of pollution, accounted for nearly 60 percent of Chinese power generation last year, though massive installations of renewable energy are helping meet new electricity demand.

It is also a leader in the EV market, accounting for over 70 percent of global production.