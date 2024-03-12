Fabricated X Post Of Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif Talking About India's CAA Goes Viral

Fact-check:A fake post is going viral to claim that Pakistani PM Shehbz Sharif criticized India's CAA recently.
A screenshot of a post on X (formerly Twitter) purportedly made by Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is going viral on the internet.
According to the post, Sharif is announcing a Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in Pakistan in which Indian Muslims "who feel persecuted in India," saying that they would get Pakistani citizenship.
How did we find out the truth?; We checked Sharif's official X account and did not find any such post.
His last post was made on 10 March 2023 and the viral screenshot showed the date as 11 March.
Next, we checked internet archiving website Wayback Machine for records of the post, in case it had been deleted. But it did not show any records of the post's existence.
We also checked Social Blade to confirm if any post has been deleted from Sharif's account but there was no deletion.
Neither did we find any reports about Sharif making a remark about granting Pakistani citizenship to Indian Muslims.
Sharif did not delete any posts on X.
Conclusion: A fake post is going viral to claim that Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif criticised India's CAA recently.
