CAA: BJP's Prospects in Bengal Hinge on Matua Belts but Mamata Stands in the Way

-The unveiling of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government, strategically timed just prior to the Lok Sabha elections, casts a formidable shadow over the political landscape of West Bengal. Despite its enactment four years prior, the BJP's calculated delay in notifying the CAA underscores the significance of this legislative move as a potent electoral tool.
In Bengal's political calculus, the BJP's gaze is fixed squarely on the Matua community, with aspirations of garnering their allegiance, perhaps supplemented by a fraction of support from the Rajbanshi community. The resonance of the CAA within these demographics was palpable during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, where the BJP reaped substantial rewards from their fervent backing.
Yet, even as the BJP strategises to cultivate support within these communities, the scope of the CAA's impact in West Bengal remains circumscribed. Its ripple effect is anticipated to reverberate primarily within a narrow band of six to eight constituencies, offering a localised rather than a widespread electoral advantage.
Echoes of the 2021 Bengal assembly elections resonate, where Mamata's unwavering stance against divisive forces galvanised Muslim support. In this unfolding narrative, her adept manoeuvring promises to consolidate Muslim backing, serving as a potent rebuttal to the BJP's overtures within other communities. Within this cauldron of contention, the true victor will not be solely determined by legislative manoeuvres but by the resonance of leadership and the pulse of communal solidarity.
Matuas and Rajbanshis are two significant communities in West Bengal, each playing a crucial role in the state’s political landscape. The Matua community has its origins in Bangladesh and migrated to India during the Partition and subsequent years. They primarily settled in the border districts of West Bengal. Comprising mainly of Namasudras, the second-largest lower-caste group in the state, the Matuas have been seeking Indian citizenship.
Their religious identity and historical ties make them a focal point of discussions around the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The BJP promised to grant them citizenship in its 2019 election manifesto, and the recent notification of the CAA aims to fulfil that promise.
The Rajbanshis, on the other hand, are part of the Scheduled Caste (SC) category and have historically resided in West Bengal. They are concentrated in the northern part of the state and have a distinct cultural identity, known for their contributions to folk traditions and music. Their votes hold significance, especially in constituencies where their population is substantial.
Political parties actively court their support, recognising their influence on electoral outcomes. The BJP's CAA plank helped them get the support of the community in the 2019 Lok Sabha and 2021 West Bengal Assembly Elections.
In West Bengal politics, the Matua and Rajbanshi communities once stood as steadfast allies of the Left, their loyalty woven into the fabric of ideological solidarity. Yet, winds of change swept across the landscape with the emergence of the TMC, and Mamata Banerjee.
In a moment of historical significance, Mamata, defying conventional norms, sought direct communion with the Matua Mahasangh matriarch, reverently known as Boro Ma. With the blessings of this revered figure, a seismic shift rippled through the Matua community, aligning their allegiance firmly with Mamata's cause. Seizing the opportunity, she integrated several members of Boro Ma's lineage into the realm of electoral politics, cementing familial bonds and political patronage.
However, the tides of allegiance began to ebb and flow before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, as the BJP orchestrated a strategic paradigm shift. A party ensconced in the central echelons of power embraced the Matua community's age-old plea for citizenship. This watershed moment galvanised the community's support, steering it towards the BJP's fold.
With a demographic footprint spanning Nadia district and North 24 Parganas, the Matua community holds sway in critical constituencies such as Bongaon, Ranaghat, Krishnanagar, Bangaon Uttar, and Barrackpore. The BJP's aspirations extend beyond mere electoral conquest; they envision a sweeping victory that encompasses these bastions of Matua influence.
Similarly, in the northern hinterlands, Lok Sabha constituencies like Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri, and Alipurduar bear witness to the Rajbanshi community's imprint. Buoyed by past electoral victories, the BJP harbours ambitions of replicating its success in these territories, banking on the enduring support of the Rajbanshi populace.
Yet, amidst this cacophony of partisan fervour, a nuanced reality emerges: a segment of the Matua community remains steadfast in their allegiance to Mamata, finding solace in her leadership and vision for the future. This divergence is epitomised by the defection of BJP MLAs to the TMC, a tangible manifestation of the fissures within the Matua ranks.
Matua stalwarts such as Mukut Mani Adhikari and Biswajit Das command respect and influence within their domains, while Mamata Bala Thakur, scion of the Thakur family of Matua Mahasangh, lent formidable support to Mamata's cause.
The TMC's recent electoral triumph in the 2021 assembly elections, however, has been marred by the spectre of unrest and dissent. A spate of violence and allegations of corruption have cast a shadow over Mamata's tenure, threatening to erode her support base among minority communities.
In this crucible of contention, the Muslim electorate of Bengal finds itself at a crossroads, torn between competing narratives of identity and allegiance. The implementation of the CAA serves as a catalyst for consolidation, compelling minority communities to coalesce around Mamata.
As the battle lines are drawn and allegiances tested, Mamata Banerjee stands poised at the vanguard of a new era of political mobilisation, offering a vision of inclusivity and solidarity that transcends the narrow confines of partisan rhetoric.
[The author teaches journalism at St. Xavier's College (autonomous), Kolkata, and is a columnist (He tweets at @sayantan_gh.) This is an opinion piece and the views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.]
