Govt Notifies CAA Rules: Does the Act Violate Constitution's Article 14?

The Citizenship Act also defines the term ‘illegal migrant’, and prohibits anyone who is an illegal migrant from acquiring citizenship in India under these five paths.

The CAA amends the definition of ‘illegal migrant’ so that if a person who entered India before 31 December 2014, who doesn’t have valid documents to have entered India or remain in India, is from Afghanistan, Bangladesh or Pakistan, and is a Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi or Christian, they will not fall within the definition of ‘illegal migrant’.

The CAA also provides a fast-track for citizenship by naturalisation for such persons, allowing them to become citizens after five years of residing in the country instead of 11.

The CAA does not cover people coming to India from other countries, even if they belong to the same communities, and does not apply to Muslims from any of these countries either.