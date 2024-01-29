Bihar: What Nitish Kumar's Volte-face Means for Him and His State

Nitish Kumar's decision to rejoin the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) marks a significant shift in Bihar's political landscape, with far-reaching implications. While it secures his position as the chief minister (CM) for an unprecedented ninth term, it also raises questions about his political credibility and future.

His repeated flip-flops underscore the volatile nature of Bihar's politics and the challenges of coalition governance. While the BJP may currently support his leadership, there's speculation that they may seek alternative leadership in future elections. Moreover, Nitish's move has severed ties with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), diminishing his options for future alliances.