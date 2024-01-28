Bihar Gets 2 Deputy CMs With BJP's Samrat Chaudhary & Vijay Sinha. Who Are They?

With the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) regaining power in Bihar on Sunday, 28 January, after Janata Dal (United) leader and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar resigned and joined hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Sinha took oath as the new deputy CMs.

On Sunday, hours before the swearing-in, Chaudhary was made the leader of the legislative party and Sinha was made the deputy leader of the legislative party in Bihar.

BJP leader and former deputy CM Tarkishore Prasad told PTI on Sunday, "Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha have been elected as leader and deputy leader of the legislative party, respectively. Most certainly, they will be our face for the deputy CM position."

Here’s everything you need to know about them.

Who is Samrat Chaudhary? Born on 16 November 1968 in Munger’s Lakhanpur village, Samrat Chaudhary (54) entered active politics in 1990. His father Shakuni Chaudhary, one of the founders of the Samata Party, was a prominent Kushwaha leader in the state.