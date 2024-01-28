Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Returns to BJP; Oath-Taking at 5 pm: All You Need To Know

The oath-taking is set to take place at 5 pm on Sunday.
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar on Sunday, 28 January, resigned from the post of Chief Minister of Bihar, breaking his ties with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in the state and returning to the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).
In his second volte-face in the last two years, 72-year-old Kumar met with BJP leaders after submitting his resignation to the Governor of Bihar Rajendra Arlekar in Patna. Kumar then staked a claim to form the government with the BJP, with the backing of 128 MLAs.
BJP leaders Vijay Sinha and Samrat Choudhary will take oath as Deputy Chief Ministers.
The JD(U) claimed "issues" in the Mahagathbandhan government with the RJD prompted Kumar to resign as CM. The party also attacked the Congress for "trying to steal the leadership" in the Opposition INDIA bloc, which the JD(U) has now quit.
Speaking to the media shortly after submitting his resignation to the Governor, Nitish Kumar said, as per news agency ANI: "I have resigned as the CM and have given a letter to the Governor to dissolve government. There were suggestions from all leaders to resign. I had issues, that's why I resigned."
Stating that he has also quit the Opposition INDIA bloc, Kumar said, "We were working on an alliance (INDIA) for the last 1.5 years but things were not working out. Now, we will form a new alliance."
Speaking to the media, JD(U) leader KC Tyagi said that issues within the INDIA bloc and the Mahagathbandhan government with the RJD in Bihar forced Nitish to quit the CM post and return to the NDA.
"There were issues with the RJD locally, but the INDIA alliance will fall due to the Congress's adamant attitude. They will not be able to ally with the AAP and TMC, and they will face issues in Maharashtra. After the meeting in Patna, they vanished for four months. The same thing happened after the Mumbai and Bengaluru meetings," Tyagi alleged, as per ANI.
He claimed that the alliance "floated Kharge's name for PM with the support of Mamata and Kejriwal, despite having decided that there will be no PM face."
Tyagi further alleged that the "Congress is only aiming to strengthen itself and not the INDIA bloc."
Speaking to the media after Nitish Kumar's resignation, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, as per ANI, that he "knew this would happen."
"There are many people in the country like 'Aaya Ram, Gaya Ram' [they come and they go]. When I talked to Lalu ji [RJD president] and Tejashwi [RJD leader], they also said that Nitish was going to leave. If he wanted to stay, he would have stayed, but he wants to go, and nobody can stop him. That's why we already knew this, but to keep the INDIA alliance intact ... if we say something wrong, the wrong message will be sent."
Congress general secretary in-charge Jairam Ramesh said that with Kumar's exit, "the future of the country is at stake, but the future of the INDIA bloc is not."
He added that his resignation "will further upset the people of Bihar and I think they will teach the right lesson to Nitish Kumar and the BJP in the election... I agree that this will be in the headlines for a day or two, it doesn't look good that Nitish Kumar had called the first meeting (of INDIA bloc) in Patna... He attended all meetings. But like I said, Nitish Kumar gives a tough competition to chameleons."
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said: "There is Ram in Ayodhya and Paltu Ram in Bihar. The BJP and Amit Shah himself had called Nitish Paltu Ram when he had joined hands with Lalu. Shah had said that BJP's doors are closed for Nitish Kumar. Now what happened to that? The BJP people are the bigger Paltu Ram."
BJP leaders Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Sinha have been chosen to be the Deputy CMs in the newly formed government. Chaudhary has been elected as the Leader of the Legislative Party, and Sinha the Deputy Leader.
"This is an emotional moment for me to have been elected as the Leader of the Legislative Party... The mandate that we received in 2020 for the development of Bihar and to end the terror of Lalu Yadav... When the BJP received the proposal from Nitish Kumar to ensure that there is no 'jungle raj' in Bihar, we decided to support it," Chaudhary said while addressing the media in Patna on Sunday.
Sinha said, as per ANI: "We are determined to reestablish good governance by giving a farewell to the RJD."
Former Bihar Deputy CM and BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi said he was happy that Kumar was returning to the NDA.
"We knew that the RJD-JDU alliance was an unnatural alliance and would not last long. We are happy, and now the JD(U) and BJP will together form the government," he said, as per ANI.
Speaking to the media, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad said that "if the main man [Nitish Kumar] behind this alliance says so, then there is no future [for the INDIA bloc]. There is no vacancy for the Prime Ministerial post."
He added that the "BJP will have a historic win in Lok Sabha polls, and in Bihar, we will win all 40 seats."
