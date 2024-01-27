If Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Goes Back to the NDA, Who Gains and How Much?

There is a lot of buzz around Bihar Chief Minister (CM) Nitish Kumar’s re-entry into the NDA (National Democratic Alliance) led by the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party). Nitish was already peeved at being ignored for the post of Convenor of the INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) bloc.

The delay in seat-sharing talks, and a reported attempt by the Lalu Yadav family to break the Janata Dal (United) and install the RJD's (Rashtriya Janata Dal) Tejashwi Yadav as the CM seem to be the trigger points for his somersault.