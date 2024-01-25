Mamata Going Solo in 2024: Understanding TMC's Electoral Calculations

Besides, at the state as well as the national level, a better coalition chemistry has evolved between the Congress and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) over the past several years. An analysis of several past elections in states like Bengal shows that the Congress had benefited from an alliance with the CPI(M), and not vice versa. While Adhir Chowdhury finds the CPI(M) as a more “comfortable and compatible” partner in Bengal, so does the Congress high command in Delhi while dealing with leaders like Sitaram Yechuri.

However, when the Congress high command invited WB leaders for consultations and to listen to their views about an Opposition alliance, a section of the former's leadership had observed that a Congress-CPI(M) combine may not be a viable choice for voters who would be opposed to the TMC. The BJP may benefit more from those anti-TMC votes than both the Congress and the CPI(M). Incidentally, the BJP has already been the main Opposition in the state, removing the Congress and the CPI(M) from that space.

If defeating the BJP is the prime objective, a combined platform of the Congress and the TMC will be the best-case scenario. The Congress high command’s dilemma may have been caught between these two options. It largely explains the kind of response it had given to Mamata Banerjee’s persistent demand for a clearly spelled out seat-sharing policy. But the Congress' hesitancy may result in the alliance being further derailed.

