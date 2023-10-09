PM Modi’s Retorts to Bihar Caste Survey Show It Has Unsettled the Regime

Moreover, the release of the report has come when Modi and his party have been making efforts in vain to create an overarching political narrative, like in 2019, to ensure that the party and the PM are re-elected for the record-matching third time.

Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are clearly haunted by the fear that this development may trigger demand for a similar caste census in several states where the BJP is in a dominant position. In that event, the overarching Hindu unity in several parts of India could possibly crumble, like in 1990 after VP Singh implemented the Mandal Commission report.

Already, the BJP is facing pressure from smaller caste-based parties that are its allies in the Hindi heartland states like Uttar Pradesh. The BJP has assured its allies like Apna Dal (Sonelal) led by Union Minister Anupriya Patel, Om Prakash Rajbhar’s Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, and the Sanjay Nishad led NISHAD party, that a proper caste census would be undertaken “at the right time.”