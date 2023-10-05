As Congress Tries To Brand Itself as 'Pro-OBC', Representation Demands Grow

In the last week of September, the Congress’ national leadership invited Congress OBC state unit heads to Delhi and asked for a robust compilation of data showing the state of educational, health and empowerment markers among OBC populations across their respective states. Sources said that the party intends on using this data to inform its decision-making pertaining to issues it needs to raise in OBC-dominated districts during the polls, as well as pitch policy measures accordingly in its manifesto before 2024.

This renewed push has also meant that more local Congress leaders from OBC communities are demanding that there be higher number of OBC candidates that the party fields.

Telangana Congress’ Backward Caste (BC) leaders met last month and decided that a delegation be sent to Delhi to meet the national party leadership and make their demands be heard.

Campaign Committee chairman Madhu Yaskhi Goud, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) working president Mahesh Kumar Goud, former Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) presidents Ponnala Lakshmaiah and V. Hanumantha Rao, and former MP Ponnam Prabhakar, among others, told the media that the party must recognise the OBC leaders given the high percentage of OBC population in the state. Telangana is estimated to have over 50 per cent OBC population. Telangana, which has a 119-member strong assembly, has 31 seats reserved for SC and ST candidates. Sources said that state OBC leaders have demanded that at least 34 of the seats have OBC candidates fielded by Congress.