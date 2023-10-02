Bihar Caste Survey Released: OBCs Constitute 63% of Population, General 15%

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar took to X to commend the caste-based survey, and said that key decisions will be taken by the government on the basis of the report's findings.
(Photo: Chetan Bhakuni/The Quint)
Bihar on Monday, 2 October, released the results of its caste-based survey, according to which Other Backward Classes (OBCs) form 63 per cent of the state's population.
Key numbers:
Extremely Backward Classes: 36 percent
Backward Classes: 27.1 percent
Scheduled Castes: 19.7 percent
Scheduled Tribes: 1.7 percent
General population: 15.5 percent
"Today, on the auspicious occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, the data of the caste-based census conducted in Bihar has been published. Many congratulations to the entire team engaged in the work of caste-based enumeration!" he said in Hindi.
“Caste-based survey not only revealed the castes but also gave information about the economic condition of everyone. On the basis of this report, further action will be taken for the development and upliftment of all sections,” the CM added.
