Congress Welcomes BRS Defectors in Telangana, but Will It Lead to Infighting?

The Congress in Telangana – which is yet to release its list of candidates for the state Assembly elections – has been riding high over the past few weeks with several prominent Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders joining its ranks.

The latest in the list of leaders to quit the ruling BRS is MLC Kasireddy Narayan Reddy from Mahabubnagar, who is set to join the Congress soon. He met Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief Revanth Reddy at his residence on Sunday, 1 October.

Just last week, sitting BRS MLA from Malkajgiri, Mynampally Hanumanth Rao, joined the Congress after Revanth Reddy promised him two tickets – one for himself and another for his son Rohit Reddy. Hanumanth Rao's resignation had come as a jolt to the BRS as his name had fared in the party's candidate list released in August.