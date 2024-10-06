PM Modi Should Meet Yunus. Bangladesh Has Completely Spun Out of India's Orbit

Bangladesh has, in fact, completely spun out of India’s orbit, creating major diplomatic and strategic challenges for the Narendra Modi-led government, which today is struggling to cope with the sudden loss of its most dependable ally in the whole of South Asia.

Needless to say, we have only ourselves to blame for the debacle in our backyard by putting all our eggs in the Hasina basket.

Not only has the overt and covert influence of the United States skyrocketed in Bangladesh since August 5, given Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus’s long and deep ties with Washington, but Dhaka and Islamabad are also cosying up like long-lost brothers uniting after years of forced separation, reviving spectres that India thought had been laid to rest forever.