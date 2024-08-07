Bangladesh: As Muhammad Yunus Takes Charge, a Final Look-back at Sheikh Hasina

Two days after the resignation of Bangladesh’s longest-serving prime minister, Sheikh Hasina, the country is yet to install an interim government to oversee the transition and hold a credible parliamentary election. Now that the presidential house has announced that microcredit guru Dr Muhammad Yunus is all set to head the interim government, it just remains a matter of time.

The Nobel laureate, admired by many as a ‘banker to the poor,’ was equally hated by Hasina who used to call him a ‘bloodsucker.’ He is coming home later tonight (7 August) from Paris after undergoing minor surgery to take charge of a provisional government and is likely to be sworn in sometime tomorrow.