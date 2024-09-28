Video From Bangladesh Falsely Shared as Recent Visuals of Violence From Jaipur

advertisement
A video showing several men with sticks in their hands on a street is being shared on social media platforms with users claiming that it shows recent visuals from Rajasthan's Jaipur.
What do viral posts say?: The video is being shared with a caption in Hindi which loosely translates to, "The condition in Jaipur is very bad now."
What are the facts?: This video could be traced back to at least August 2024 and shows visuals from Bangladesh, and not India, as claimed in the viral post.
How did we find that out?: Using the help of Google Lens, we performed a reverse image search and found the same visuals uploaded on an Instagram handle.
The video was published on 7 August and the location of the incident was identified as Bangladesh.
Another round of reverse image search on the Instagram video directed us to a clip available on YouTube, which showed similar visuals of the flyover and buildings as seen in the viral video.
The video was published on 5 August on a channel called 'My Fish Center'.
The location was mentioned as 'Chittagong Baddar Hat'.
Geolocating the place: Team WebQoof used the location mentioned above and searched for it on Google Maps. On using the help of the 'street view' option, we found that the visuals had several similarities to the viral clip.
Comparing visuals: We compared the keyframes from the viral view to the visuals available on Google Maps, and could conclude that the video was indeed recorded in Chittagong, Bangladesh.
A comparison clearly highlights the similarities.
News reports of violence in Bahaddarhat: As per a report published in Dhaka Tribune, one person was killed and four others were reported injured during a clash between the police, protesters, and members of the Chhatra League.
The incident took place in the Bahaddarhat area of Chittagong.
Conclusion: The video is from Bangladesh and not from India as claimed.
