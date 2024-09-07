In Bangladesh, the Government Agenda is Taking an Alarming New Direction

Clearly, the student leaders want a new Constitution, but how such a project will reflect the people's will is nebulous. As of now, the student protesters clearly assume that they represent the will of the people. Even after their anti-quota demand had been met by Hasina, they claimed to be acting in the name of the people by asking for her resignation.

In democracies, the people's will is determined through the process of elections to Parliament or a constituent assembly. But Alam seems to suggest that he and his colleagues are the immediate repositories of the ‘people's will’.

Further, in saying that the new Constitution must have “ideological space” beyond the “unilateral” ideology imposed on it by “merging” the ideology of the Awami League with the Constitution in 1972, Alam perhaps wants a new Constitution to go beyond the Bangladeshi identity professed in the existing Constitution.