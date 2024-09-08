Sheikh Hasina's Extradition & Other Thorns in India-Bangladesh Relations

Twenty-two-year-old Ravi Talpade*, a resident of Maharashtra who came to pursue MBBS in Dhaka, says that he contacted the Indian Embassy after the violence broke out due to a sense of trepidation.

"For the first time in this country we felt afraid," he tells The Quint, "And we were determined that we have to get out of this tense situation."

Talpade and a few of his friends got in touch with the embassy in July through their helpline number and asked for their help in repatriating them.

"When we decided to leave and go back to India, we shared details with the embassy like our names, college, car number, etc. We also told them through which border we planned to leave. In the meantime, the authorities advised us to stay in our hostel as much as possible," he says.

The group of students then boarded a private bus on 20 July after being assured by the Indian Embassy that they would monitor the on-ground situation throughout their route to ensure that nothing untoward happens.