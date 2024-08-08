How Bangladesh Unrest Is Being Used to Spread Anti-Muslim Hatred in India

Ever since Bangladesh's longest-serving Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was ousted, the unrest in the country is being used to spread misinformation and communal hate in India.

It is true that there have been reports of several houses and shops belonging to Hindus being attacked in Bangladesh. One Hindu man was reportedly beaten to death in Bangladesh's southern Bagerhat district.

Meanwhile, house of musician Rahul Ananda, along with homes of some local Ahmadis, a minority sect, were also torched by a mob, as per a local daily, AFP reported.

However, there have also been instances of misinformation being spread about the attacks. What's also shocking is the manner in which the unrest in Bangladesh is being used to incite violence in India.