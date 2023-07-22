Audacity, Rule of Law & Teesta Setalvad: Why Must Road to Liberty Go Through SC?

On 19 July 2023, the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India finally granted bail to Social Activist Teesta Setalvad after her bail application was rejected by the trial court and the High Court of Gujarat.

While setting aside the judgment of the High Court of Gujarat, holding that its findings are 'perverse', the Court cited 'propriety' as the reason for not commenting on the correctness of the judicial approach in the judgment in Zakia Jafri’s case, Para 88 of which forms the genesis of the case against Ms Setalvad.

While I agree that the three-Judge Bench in Ms Setalvad’s case had little choice in the matter, being of co-equal strength with the Bench that had delivered the judgment in Zakia Jafri's case, its reference to propriety as the reason for not delving into the issue, tells its own tale.

Perhaps, there is a narrative between the lines which will be spoken only in the court’s corridors, and some third or fourth-generation professional may even chronicle it in a publication in a few years.

The significance of Para 88 of that judgment lies in what it chooses to cite as the most criminal element in the actions of the now-accused Teesta Setalvad. It states,

“Intriguingly, the present proceedings have been pursued for last 16 years (from submission of complaint dated 8.6.2006 running into 67 pages and then by filing protest petition dated 15.4.2013 running into 514 pages) including with the audacity to question the integrity of every functionary involved in the process of exposing the devious stratagem adopted (to borrow the submission of learned counsel for the SIT), to keep the pot boiling, obviously, for ulterior design.”