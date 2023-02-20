Podcast | Siddique Kappan on His Arrest, Time in Jail and Future in Journalism

Siddique Kappan narrates his experience in jail to The Quint's Fatima Khan
Photo Credit: The Quint
After spending over 28 months in jail, Siddique Kappan, who was slapped with Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) case, finally walked out of jail on 3 February. The Quint sat down with him to talk about his ordeal.
We talked about the events that led to his arrest, what were the conditions he was kept in by the Uttar Pradesh police, how he managed to stay hopeful throughout this time and whether he sees a future for journalism in India.
Tune in!
Check out our podcast series on Indian political anecdotes, Siyasat.
Listen to the first episode of The Big Story 2.0, where we talk about Artificial Intelligence, Art and Ethics here.
To check out 'Urdunama', a podcast where we talk about everyday Urdu words that you hear in movies and songs, click here.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)