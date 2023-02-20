Podcast | Siddique Kappan on His Arrest, Time in Jail and Future in Journalism

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast | Siddique Kappan on His Arrest, Time in Jail and Future in Journalism

We talked about the events that led to his arrest and the conditions he was kept in by the UP Police. Tune in!
Fatima Khan
Siddique Kappan narrates his experience in jail to The Quint's Fatima Khan

Photo Credit: The Quint

After spending over 28 months in jail, Siddique Kappan, who was slapped with Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) case, finally walked out of jail on 3 February. The Quint sat down with him to talk about his ordeal.

We talked about the events that led to his arrest, what were the conditions he was kept in by the Uttar Pradesh police, how he managed to stay hopeful throughout this time and whether he sees a future for journalism in India. 

Tune in!

