Sudha Bharadwaj Released From Jail, 3 Years After Arrest in Bhima Koregaon Case

After three years of incarceration, Bhima Koregaon-accused social activist Sudha Bharadwaj was on Thursday, 9 December, released from Byculla Prison.

On Wednesday, a special NIA court in Mumbai refused Bharadwaj's request to be granted lenient conditions for her release on bail, even as it passed an order for her release.

The court had been directed by the Bombay High Court a week earlier to set the conditions for Bharadwaj's release on default bail.