Brij Bhushan vs Others - Should Liberty Be Contingent on Resourcefulness?

As per Hindustan Times, one such case that the apex court was intimated about was that of a cancer patient who was denied anticipatory bail by a UP court (which was handling anti-corruption cases).

In yet another order from 26 April, a sessions judge in Lucknow rejected the anticipatory bail pleas of several accused in a matrimonial dispute, even when they had not been arrested throughout the investigation.



On being informed about the same, the apex court reportedly asked for the judge concerned to be sent to judicial academy for “upgradation of his skill.”



But this isn’t a problem of two judges, two courts or even two cities. Courts across the country have often been seen to drag their heels when it comes to matters of personal liberty.

On Wednesday, the apex court granted regular bail to activist Teesta Setalvad in an alleged fabrication of evidence case. In doing so, the top court noted that the Gujarat High Court’s findings in an order denying her bail were “totally contradictory” and “totally perverse.”

However, this order came for Setalvad only after several rounds of court proceedings at various levels. She also spent 70 days in jail in connection with this case last year.