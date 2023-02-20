Podcast | Siddique Kappan on His Arrest, Time in Jail and Future in Journalism

After spending over 28 months in jail, Siddique Kappan, who was slapped with Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) case, finally walked out of jail on 3 February. The Quint sat down with him to talk about his ordeal.

We talked about the events that led to his arrest, what were the conditions he was kept in by the Uttar Pradesh police, how he managed to stay hopeful throughout this time and whether he sees a future for journalism in India.

Tune in!