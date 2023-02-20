ADVERTISEMENT

Podcast | Siddique Kappan on His Arrest, Time in Jail and Future in Journalism

We talked about the events that led to his arrest and the conditions he was kept in by the UP Police. Tune in!

Fatima Khan
Podcast
After spending over 28 months in jail, Siddique Kappan, who was slapped with Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) case, finally walked out of jail on 3 February. The Quint sat down with him to talk about his ordeal.

We talked about the events that led to his arrest, what were the conditions he was kept in by the Uttar Pradesh police, how he managed to stay hopeful throughout this time and whether he sees a future for journalism in India. 

Tune in!

