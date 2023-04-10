Anti-Corruption or Anti-Congress? What Sachin Pilot’s Fresh Rebellion Indicates

The cloak and dagger saga continues to haunt Congress corridors in Rajasthan. The political thriller starring Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot as the main protagonists are moving towards a heady but bitter climax in the election-bound state. In an election year when most parties normally get ready to fight their rivals at the hustings, the Congress is busy with an internal slugfest reminiscent of stunt scenes of C-grade Bollywood films.

As he launched his sharpest-ever attack on his arch-rival on Sunday, Pilot opened up a fresh front in his war with Chief Minister Gehlot over why there has been no action on graft charges against the former Vasundhara Raje government. As he accused the Gehlot government of complete inaction on corruption cases of the previous BJP regime, Pilot virtually alleged that Gehlot is hand in glove with Raje.

Significantly, at his dramatic press conference in Jaipur, Pilot even played old video clips of CM Gehlot where he had attacked Raje on corruption issues. He questioned pertinently: “Why the Gehlot government has not initiated any probe on graft issues related to the excise mafia, illegal mining, land encroachment, and the Lalit Modi affidavit case?”