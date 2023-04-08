Caste, Delhi Model, BJP-Congress Infighting — Inside AAP's Rajasthan Campaign

After the photo went viral, it was speculated that the AAP is eyeing a pre-poll alliance with Beniwal's party. Lok Sabha MP from Nagaur, Beniwal is an important Jat leader and enjoys a sizeable influence in western Rajasthan. An alliance with RLP could help AAP solidify its position among the Jat and the Muslim voters in the state.

"The AAP is a pro-development party. We are ready to forge an alliance with anybody who wishes to work for the development of the people," Jaiswal said when asked about the meeting.

While Jaiswal refused to give a clear picture of what the meeting was aimed at, a source close to the party leadership in Delhi told The Quint that unlike Punjab or Gujarat, alliances with minor players in Rajasthan can help solidify the party's position in the state. "Electoral caste equations in Rajasthan are more complicated than those in Punjab or Gujarat. Focusing only on jobs, housing, infrastructure, or healthcare might not be enough. We will have to factor in caste dynamics," the source said.

In addition to focusing on the Jat and the Muslim vote in the state, AAP MLA in Gujarat Chaitar Vasava raised anew the demand for a separate state of `Bhil Pradesh' for the tribal populations in Gujarat and the three neighbouring states, including Rajasthan.

'Bhil Pradesh' in theory is a separate state carved out of 39 districts spread over four states — 16 in Gujarat, 10 in Rajasthan, seven in Madhya Pradesh, and six in Maharashtra.

Listed as a Scheduled Tribe (ST), the Bhil population is four lakh strong in Rajasthan. In the 2018 Assembly elections, the Congress won 33.81 percent votes in the eight seats dominated by the Bhils, followed by the BJP with 32.91 percent votes. What was interesting, however, was the entry of Gujarat-based Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP), which won 12.49 percent votes.

By raising a fresh pitch for 'Bhil Pradesh', the AAP might be eyeing a sizeable chunk of these votes.

It is pertinent to note that the Jats, Muslims, and the Adivasis form the core of Congress vote in the state. The AAP’s entry, hence, is more likely to dent the Congress vote share more than that of the BJP.