Accidents & Accountability: Lessons From the Past, Present, and for the Future

While a leadership standard was set by Shastri’s selfless act, it wasn’t to be the last of such Railway accidents, but suddenly and more importantly, the principle of governance responsibility got institutionalised in Indian politics like never before. Indian governance standards and expectations changed, even if temporarily, for the better.

The parallel example was one of the otherwise brilliant, though absolutely arrogant, abrasive, and acid-tongued VK Krishna Menon who roughshod over many people and issues (including the infamous 1948 Jeep Scandal) owing to his proximity to Jawaharlal Nehru. He played havoc with the Indian Armed Force’s norms, leadership, and morale – even a dispute with the thoroughly distinguished Chief of Army Staff, General KS Thimayya, who tendered his own resignation owing to a dispute with VK Krishna Menon, was overlooked.

Smug at his own intellect, experience, and decision-making skills that brook no counsel or contrarian opinion, led to the disaster of the Sino-Indian War of 1962. It is believed that the man with incurable hubris had remained unmoved and did not necessarily hold himself accountable for the situation that had ensued – but the shame of 1962 and its consequential pressures from all quarters led to the forcing of VK Krishna Menon’s 'resignation’ (not with the same spirit of Lal Bahadur Shastri).

Both Lal Bahadur Shastri and VK Krishna Menon instilled disparate instincts and templates into Indian politics, and history judges both accordingly and rather differently. VK Krishna Menon went on to quit the Congress when denied a ticket in the 1967 elections and fought from his former party (he lost in 1967, but won in 1969 from Midnapore, and in 1971 from Trivandrum, as an Independent candidate).

The same Defense Ministry was later to witness a milestone corruption scandal i.e, Bofors, that ultimately led to the resignation or expulsion of then Defense Minister, VP Singh. Did the realm of 'arms procurement’ get the necessary scrutiny by the activism and resignation/expulsion of VP Singh? Short answer, yes, it did. Though it can be argued there are still systemic issues that followed like 'Coffingate’, Tatra trucks, Rafale jets, etc., the important point is that while VP Singh’s resignation and accompanying bravado were wholly political too – the domain of Indian Politics (especially in arms procurement) came out introspecting, correcting, and acknowledging course correction, even if insufficiently.

Now, returning to the current issue of the Railway Minister and to the larger context of Kavach-like defense afforded onto any questioning of any governance decision like demonetisation, Chinese aggression, COVID handling, hate speeches by senior governmental functionaries, the protection afforded to tainted ministers, etc., by the government in recent times – has there ever been the requisite humility, grace, or dignity of accepting a misstep or mistake in any decision making in recent times? Would the idea of accountability in governance have been served better, had the said Railway Minister resigned or not? Would such a resignation have led to a domino effect on all other ministers to pull up their socks and put their own Ministries in order? Would morality, conscientiousness, and propriety in governance have been served better with resignation? More likely than not, it would have.