Balasore Accident & Indian Railways: A Chequered System That Compromises Safety

Emphasis on Augmenting the "Passenger Experience” : An unwarranted weightage is being accorded to the “passenger experience”. This includes 'modernising’ train interiors as well as 1,275 railway stations. Many experts question why train interiors must mimic an airplane or the proposed terminals look like "second-rate shopping malls” given that the Railway’s largest clients are the poor. They also point out that vis-à-vis Vande Bharat, the Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches are cheaper, sturdier, spacious, capable of similar if not higher speeds, and incur lesser maintenance costs.

Besides, speed is not contingent on the train per se, but also requires compatible track upgradation. It is for this reason that some of the Vande Bharat trains, with a touted top speed of 160 kmph, are travelling at an average speed of 64 kmph (eg, the new, eight-coach Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat). Nevertheless, the focus remains on creating an illusion of progress.

Low Emphasis on Passenger Safety: The implementation of contemporary signalling and train anti-collision systems have not kept pace with the expansion of railway traffic. Evidently, train and passenger safety are not the foremost priority, with primacy being given to the “passenger experience” and the ongoing privatised modernisation drive for 1,275 railway stations. The Kavach Train Collision Avoidance System (TCAS), under development since 2012 and finally cleared in March 2022 by Vaishnaw and the Railway Board Chairman, works by deploying brakes automatically when two trains seem headed for a collision. However, it covers just 2.13% of India’s 68,000-km railway network – and was not available on the Balasore route.

Politicisation of the Railways: The Indian Railways, with its long history of 170 years, runs one of the largest rail networks. It is a competent organisation with a large number of exceptional professionals amidst its ranks. However, one of the main problems this organisation has had to grapple with is the 'politicisation of trains’ – a trend which has enlarged exponentially in the past few years, with leaders seeking to extract maximum political benefit by showcasing the augmentation of train numbers and improvement of "passenger experience” as “development”. Add to it the funds, time, attention of officials, the overall focus of the railways, etc, being diverted for the inauguration of each of the new trains.