Odisha Train Tragedy: An Unaccountable Central Government Enabled by Big Media

If such details only bring tears to your eyes, it is futile to write about them. What should worry us more is the reaction of the people who matter after this train accident. Because they point towards the 'rail accident' that our train of India is hurtling towards, as feared by Muktibodh's poem.

It is an extraordinary thing for 3 trains coming from different directions to collide with each other. What could have been the reason for this? Who will be held responsible for this? Should these questions be asked or not?