In Referring Odisha Train Tragedy Probe to CBI, Did Railway Board Jump the Gun?

The latest death toll in the horrific train collision in Odisha on 2 June, officially stands at 288 people. This is likely to increase, both on paper and in body count, albeit with a chasm between the two, given that the unreserved deceased travellers may again not make it to the final chart of passengers prepared by the authorities.

With the Railway Board citing preliminary findings of a possible deliberate interference leading to the accident and referring the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), it raises pertinent questions regarding the processes involved in inquiring into train accidents and what really is the CBI doing here after all.

For a nation glued to Crime Patrol and Savdhaan India, it is the fear of not securing systemic solutions due to the very appealing charm of conspiratorial criminal investigations, which has heralded this cynical, cautious, yet hopeful appeal to the authorities.