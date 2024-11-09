There Were Many Reasons for Harris’ Loss. Here’s Why Gaza was Surely One of Them

“Do we want to put our foot down and show that we can swing an election or do we want to rubber stamp the party that has been funding our genocide in the name of avoiding Donald Trump?”

Those were the words of Amer Zahr, a Palestinian-American law professor and comedian whom I met less than two weeks before the US presidential election. We were in Dearborn, Michigan, the city often referred to as the Arab-American capital of the United States, located in the southeast part of one of the country’s most crucial swing states.

Zahr had added, “Her (Harris) losing is the only way to get the Democrats to understand us and respect us and listen to us.”