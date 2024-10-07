Israel is in the Wrong. Period.

Pope Francis is a man of conscience. He is also a man of courage. At a time when few major non-Muslim religious leaders have dared to criticise Israel’s relentless aggression against Palestinians in Gaza and innocent civilians in Lebanon, the Pontiff of the Vatican has spoken his mind. When asked (on 30 September) about Israel’s attacks in Gaza and Lebanon, he said these have been “immoral” and “disproportionate”. He even remarked that Israel’s military domination has gone beyond the rules of war. Which Hindu religious leader has said anything remotely condemnatory of Israel’s actions?

What is happening in West Asia (called the ‘Middle East’ by Westerners) is a human catastrophe. For the past year, Israel has been pounding the Gaza Strip (which has been under Israeli blockade since 2007) with bombs day after day, week after week, month after month. In September, it escalated the violence by bombing neighbouring Lebanon. Iran has escalated the conflict further by raining ballistic missiles on Israel, most of which were intercepted by its air defence system. Israel has pledged to retaliate. Its strikes are sure to be unprecedented in ferocity. More deaths. More destruction. Oil prices will soar. The global economy will be badly hit. Who can remain indifferent when a regional war is looming?