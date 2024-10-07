One Year of Destruction in Gaza: Will Israel Be Held Accountable?

The brutalities have expanded to Lebanon. While targeting the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah, Israel's airstrikes have so far killed over 1000 people. On 23 September, it killed more than 500 people in a single day, according to Lebanon's Health Ministry, which by the way, is not controlled by Hezbollah. And it assassinated Hassan Nasrallah, Hezbollah's leader for the last 32 years, along with many other senior commanders of the organisation. Iran retaliated with hundreds of ballistic missiles, and now Netanyahu has promised payback.

So, one year on, Israel is not only not de-escalating, it is expanding its military operations, and the US is not only permitting this, it is funding Israel with billions of dollars in military aid, with the last package worth $8.7 billion secured on 26 September. Among other destructive weaponry, the Biden administration has sent more than 10,000 highly destructive 2,000-pound bombs since the start of Israel's assault on Gaza. It is confirmed that Israel has used these bombs in Gaza and it is very likely that these were also used in the strike that killed Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut.