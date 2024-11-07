Trump's Foreign Policy is Highly Personalised. So What About Israel and Ukraine?

Trump has maintained warm relations with Saudi Arabia, and his administration could move on this issue, but the Israel connection and Palestinian issues will have to be factored in.

Overall, Trump’s Middle East policy will see strong relations between the US and Israel, as well as the US and the Gulf states, while maintaining a hardline stance against Iran. He will, however, favour transactional diplomacy over comprehensive peace initiatives.

But whether it will also mesh with Netanyahu’s plans for a total victory in Israel’s war against Hamas, Hezbollah, and Iran is something that only time will tell. The Times of Israel has reported that Trump has repeatedly told Netanyahu that he wants Israel to wrap up the war in Gaza by the time he assumes office, which, of course, is still two-and-a-half months away, i.e., 20 January.